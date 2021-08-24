Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.72. 79,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,087. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

