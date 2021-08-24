Charles Schwab Trust Co Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,589,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.43. 23,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,183. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

