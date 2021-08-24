ChatCoin Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $2.17 million and $55,963.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,084.67 or 0.99669068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00070606 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009924 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.