Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Purchases 55,447 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 55,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $1,236,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79.

MYOV traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. 435,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,759. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 131,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

