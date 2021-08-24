Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. Buys 3,100 Shares

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$35,855.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,887,584 shares in the company, valued at C$21,832,551.58.

CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 3,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$39,375.74.

On Wednesday, August 18th, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 4,200 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.47 per share, with a total value of C$48,184.92.

TSE:CHW traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a quick ratio of 37.62 and a current ratio of 39.46. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$4.74 and a 52 week high of C$13.89. The stock has a market cap of C$193.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.27.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.3660125 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

