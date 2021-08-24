Chico’s FAS (CHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $763.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chico’s FAS stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.