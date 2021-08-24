Chico’s FAS (CHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $763.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.55.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
