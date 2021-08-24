Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

CD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

CD opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of -207.80. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.