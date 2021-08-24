Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 4,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 172,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 208,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,497,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

