Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $41,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $8.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,920.52. 129,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,675. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,684.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.61, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,936.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,754.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.