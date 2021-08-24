Chonk 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $54,763.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Chonk has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $57.43 or 0.00119171 BTC on exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $54,763.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.94 or 0.00788367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00099725 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

