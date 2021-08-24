Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Declares Final Dividend of $0.14

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1389 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.58.

Get Chorus alerts:

About Chorus

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.