Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Declares Final Dividend of $0.14

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1389 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.58.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

