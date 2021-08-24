ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Down 4.3%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 1,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 304,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $541.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.