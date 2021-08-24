Chromia Market Cap Hits $165.71 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $165.71 million and $79.84 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

