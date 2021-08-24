Cindicator Price Reaches $0.0162 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $32.42 million and approximately $513,860.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00049616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.00 or 0.00791783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00099404 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.