CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.30 million-$209.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.66 million.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $694.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

