CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

NYSE:CIR opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $694.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. Analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

