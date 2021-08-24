Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $18,921,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.05. 494,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,876,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $248.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

