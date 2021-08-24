Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 171,130 shares.The stock last traded at $81.36 and had previously closed at $79.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $749.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. The business had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 215.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 28,821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 197.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 192.2% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 92,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 2.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

