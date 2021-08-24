Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.72 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CTRN opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.81. The company has a market cap of $734.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.77. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citi Trends stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 215.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Citi Trends worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

