Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,665.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,665 ($47.88) and last traded at GBX 3,650 ($47.69), with a volume of 11020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,590 ($46.90).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. began coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. assumed coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,261.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Clarkson’s payout ratio is -0.95%.

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total transaction of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

