Clarus Securities Boosts Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target to C$7.50

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Clarus Securities from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS:BRLGF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

