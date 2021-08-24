Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CFO Michael Louis Battles Sells 5,000 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.67. 228,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

