Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $917.13 Million

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report $917.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $866.70 million and the highest is $945.70 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $779.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:CLH opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.54.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,245. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

