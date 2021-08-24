Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Up 8.6%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $52.15. Approximately 7,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 828,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on YOU. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,265,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.