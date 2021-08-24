Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.98

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 3024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $618.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $274,143.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,805.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clearfield by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

