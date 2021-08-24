ClinTex CTi 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.18 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00050026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.28 or 0.00786373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00099894 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

