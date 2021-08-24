CloakCoin Price Hits $1.05 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $5.97 million and $73,872.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00037215 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00030510 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,688,994 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

