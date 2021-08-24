CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Boosted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CMS Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in CMS Energy by 49.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,879,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,505 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.74. 31,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,777. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

