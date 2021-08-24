CNB Financial (CCNE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE):

8/20/2021 – CNB Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

8/16/2021 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

8/9/2021 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

8/6/2021 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

8/3/2021 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

7/30/2021 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

7/27/2021 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

CCNE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. On average, research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

