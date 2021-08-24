CNB Financial’s (CCNE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Boenning Scattergood

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Boenning Scattergood in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

CCNE opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $422.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

