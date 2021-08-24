CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of CNO Financial Group worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1,175.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,564,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

