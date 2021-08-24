Coin Artist (COIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $888,903.31

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $888,903.31 and approximately $1,354.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00794946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00099560 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

COIN is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

