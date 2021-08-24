CoinFi (COFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $63,332.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $774,405.64 and $63,332.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.75 or 0.00793367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00098988 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

