CoinPoker (CHP) Price Reaches $0.0348 on Top Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $9.57 million and $9,417.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

