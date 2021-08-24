Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market capitalization of $310,085.52 and approximately $391.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00787015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00097293 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CRYPTO:CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

