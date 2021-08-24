Collateral Pay (COLL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $989,451.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.64 million and $989,451.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00124310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00156399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.79 or 1.00186011 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.01003478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.96 or 0.06655769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,251,036 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.