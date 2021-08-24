Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $439,855.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,245,004 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

