ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0003 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $13.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,103,084,373 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

