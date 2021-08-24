Community Bank N.A. Acquires 3,910 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,285 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after buying an additional 777,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in American Electric Power by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after buying an additional 532,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

