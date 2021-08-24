Community Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $1,071,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 64,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 16.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

