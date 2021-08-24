Community Bank N.A. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,423. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $253.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

