Community Bank N.A. Has $2.02 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $2,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $373.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $373.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

