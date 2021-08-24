Community Bank N.A. Has $2.46 Million Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 88.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

