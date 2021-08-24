Community Bank N.A. Has $2.61 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned 0.21% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.