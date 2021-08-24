Community Bank N.A. Increases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 1.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 258.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

