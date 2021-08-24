Community Bank N.A. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

