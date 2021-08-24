Community Bank N.A. Invests $1.92 Million in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $59.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.10.

