Community Bank N.A. Purchases 9,965 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned 0.18% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth $194,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,319.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.35.

