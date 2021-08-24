Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CODYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.3239 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

