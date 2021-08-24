Comparing NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) & Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 10.44% 25.80% 10.96% Silicon Laboratories 5.12% 9.37% 5.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NXP Semiconductors and Silicon Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 7 14 1 2.65 Silicon Laboratories 0 6 5 0 2.45

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus price target of $220.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.55%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus price target of $166.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.40%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Silicon Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 6.60 $52.00 million $6.78 31.64 Silicon Laboratories $886.68 million 7.97 $12.53 million $1.94 81.38

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Silicon Laboratories on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

